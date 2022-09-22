en
OneSoil Yield is a digital farming solution aimed at optimizing input usage and increasing your yields. It detects fields suitable for precision agriculture, builds productivity zones, creates VRA maps and control strips, and analyzes yield.
200,000 ha
used for field trials to prove the technology
$36–$45
average profitability gain per hectare
6 years
of satellite data is processed to analyze your fields
OneSoil Yield is the most advanced precision agriculture software available to help you understand which of your fields are suitable for variable-rate application and help you conduct a field trial from A to Z.

The OneSoil modem is designed for fast file exchange between tractors/planters/combines/sprayers and computers. It's compatible with all popular onboard computer brands, operates with one button, and is compact and easy to mount in the cab.

"One piece of equipment wasn't maintaining the application rate properly. Thanks to the modem, we identified this problem in real-time and fixed it."
