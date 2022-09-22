Want to become a OneSoil Yield dealer?

Yield Platform is offered in a yearly subscription. The platform allows you to set up key user accounts and provide agricultural software services to farmers. We then work on a revenue share model based on the actual usage of platform services (generated field reports, created VRA zones with control strips, prescriptions made for field trials, created yield reports, and calibrations of standard application rates). Let's talk! After you apply, we'll get in touch and explain how to get onboarded.